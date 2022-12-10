Expand / Collapse search
Tempe driver shoots attempted carjacker, leaving him in critical condition: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man was shot in Tempe overnight after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle, police said.

Investigators say it began sometime after 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 near 6th Street and Mill Avenue.

The suspect reportedly had opened the front passenger door of a car that was stopped at the intersection and attacked the driver, according to police.

The driver then fired a handgun at the accused carjacker, hitting him.

The suspect, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"The driver then called Tempe Police to report the incident and remained at the scene till police arrived," officials said.

No names were released, and the incident is being investigated.

