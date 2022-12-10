Expand / Collapse search
South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
South Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building.

"Crews were able to knockdown the flames preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent units," officials said.

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor burns, and one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

