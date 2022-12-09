Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting

A person died in a Phoenix shooting and three others were injured Friday night, the police department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue where witnesses say they saw several people running away from the scene after hearing rounds of gunfire.

A man who had been shot several times was found and taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, two other men were dropped off at the hospital in critical condition, and a woman called police from a nearby location saying she also was shot several times. She's going to be OK, police say.

"What led up to the shooting is part of an ongoing investigation. This is a very large and active scene. It will be shut down for several hours," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

There's no suspect information.