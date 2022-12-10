Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air

A fire at a storage facility in Mesa has sent large amounts of smoke billowing into the air Saturday morning.

Firefighters are currently working to put out the fire at a Public Storage near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Country Club Drive is shut down between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Police have also shut down 8th Avenue in both directions in the area.

It's still unknown what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire at Public Storage

More Arizona headlines







