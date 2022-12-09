Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police

An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the girlfriend of one of the victims.

After an argument broke out between the victim and his girlfriend, police say the girlfriend stole her boyfriend's gun and shot him in the shoulder.

The victims then fled to 59th and Myrtle Avenues where unbeknownst to them, the girlfriend's brother followed them and carjacked them at gunpoint.

The shooting victim was eventually taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police is investigating the shooting, but they have not released any further details.

