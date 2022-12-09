Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at north Phoenix Jack in the Box

An investigation is underway after a shooting at a north Phoenix fast food restaurant left a man dead and a woman injured.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a Jack in the Box located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found two victims, a man and a woman, who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man died from his injuries. The woman remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if the victims were customers at the Jack in the Box or employees. FOX 10 video from the scene on Friday shows shattered glass at the drive-thru window and multiple officers at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

