Motorcyclist pronounced dead in single-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Published  August 3, 2024 3:36pm MST
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into several parked cars off Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.

Police said Nathan Castro, 24, was unable to control his motorcycle around a curve near the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Hatcher. 

Officers discovered him on the east side of the roadway where he was suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a release.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. 

An investigation is underway as police continue to process evidence.

