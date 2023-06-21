Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool

A mountain lion was spotted in north Scottsdale drinking out of a backyard swimming pool.

"This animal drinking water out of our pool, and we’re like, ‘Ah! It’s a mountain lion!’" Kimberly Weeldreyer said.

The mountain lion was a little parched on Tuesday night, just like everyone else in the desert in the middle of June.

"I kind of panicked and freaked out and went up to my observation deck to try to look for it. My husband was like, ‘what are you doing?’ While at the same time checking to make sure our dog run was secure," she said.

At the base of Troon Mountain, homes were just built within the last few years.

While the residents enjoy seeing the wildlife, they really don’t want to share their pools.

"We’ve seen bobcats, we’ve seen mule deer, we’ve seen rattlesnakes and never ending javelinas. The mountain lion was a little much to make you uneasy, so I think if I’m going to be laying in the pool, I'm going to be doing it with one eye closed and one eye open," Weeldreyer said.

As we get further into summer with fewer water sources available, neighbors think they might see more of the mountain lion.