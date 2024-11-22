Multi-car crash blocks Interstate 17 and leaves 7 patients injured

article

Several cars were piled up in a crash on Interstate 17 southbound on Friday, Nov. 22.

All lanes besides the HOV lane were blocked for an extended period of time before the cars could be moved off to the shoulder of the freeway.

WATCH: Massive traffic jam for crash on Interstate 17

The crash happened near the off-ramp at Deer Valley Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, seven people were injured in the crash.

Four of the seven people were treated as "immediates" but none were diagnosed with life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers was extricated from their vehicle.

Officials asked that drivers avoid the area while crews cleaned up the area.

Northbound traffic was unimpeded.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.