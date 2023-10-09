Multiple hurt after San Francisco cable car makes hard stop to avoid crash

Multiple people were injured Monday afternoon when a San Francisco cable car abruptly came to a stop to avoid colliding with a car.

The incident happened in the area of Washington and Taylor Streets.

At least half a dozen people were injured as a result of the incident, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

According to two injured passengers, the cable car came to an abrupt halt on the tracks after the operator slammed on the breaks to prevent crashing into a car that had stopped on the tracks.

No additional details have been released at this time.