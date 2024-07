article

A shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel left a woman dead; police are investigating a deadly shooting and stabbing in Phoenix; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 5.

1. Woman killed in downtown Phoenix hotel shooting

Featured article

2. Deadly shooting, stabbing in Phoenix

Featured article

3. Toddler pulled from pool, rushed to hospital

Featured article

4. AZ swing state analysis

Featured article

5. Buc-ee's destroyed by fire

Today's weather