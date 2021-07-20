NASA shares audio that represents all of the galaxies in space

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

NASA shares audio that represents all of the galaxies in space

By Rushaad Hayward
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 10 Phoenix
Screen-Shot-2021-07-20-at-3.50.00-PM.png article

FILE-Image of space. Credit: NASA

Although sound doesn’t travel in space, NASA shared an audio rendition of imagery taken by the Hubble Space Telescope using data sonification to transform space imagery into sound.

Sonification provides a new way of experiencing and conceptualizing data.

"What you’ve been hearing is a representation of all the galaxies in that ultra-deep field photo, played as sound," wrote NASA on the post.

Scientists have used the Hubble Telescope to observe some of the most distant stars and galaxies yet seen, as well as the planets in our solar system. Hubble has made more than 1.4 million observations over the course of its lifetime, according to NASA.

The telescope has watched a comet collide with Jupiter, discovered moons around Pluto and tracked objects flying around the solar system.

In its 30 years of operation, Hubble has deepened our knowledge of the cosmos. 

NASA released the sonification after the Juno spacecraft captured some images of Jupiter and its moon Ganymede just a week prior. It was the closest any spacecraft has come to the moon in more than two decades. 

The team put together an animation to detail the marvels of space exploration.

RELATED: NASA probe offers dramatic glimpses of Jupiter and its moon Ganymede

This story was reported from Baltimore.
 