National Comedy Theatre in Mesa targeted by thieves on Christmas Eve

For most of this year, the National Comedy Theatre in Mesa has made no money.

Since a tightly packed theatre is a bad idea in a pandemic, they had a solution to their financial woes - outdoor shows in a lot across the street from their business. However, it's just a slab of concrete and was going to require hard work and money to bring it to life.

Three stages are set up so the performers of the improv shows could be socially distant, which the audience would be set up into separated pods. But that's not all - they needed lights, a soundboard and AV wires.

Hundreds of dollars of that equipment was stored in a trailer next to the theatre, with shows set to begin in the near future.

On Christmas Eve, someone broke into the trailer and stole all of their gear.

"I spent Christmas Day just crying," said Krissy Lenz with NCT Phoenix. "Couldn’t help it, it was just so overwhelming. To have had all of the little hurdles...just trying to do a show, just trying to be here in our neighborhood, in our community, bringing comedy as safely as we could...and then to just be right on the precipice of doing shows post-Christmas and it was all stolen in an instant -- on Christmas!"

Lenz says Mesa Police came and fingerprinted the trailer the next day, but officers have not announced any new developments in the case yet.

NCT is still doing to have new shows in the future but the date is now to be decided because they have to figure out how to get new gear - a big challenge for this struggling business.



