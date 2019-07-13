National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals

There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.

Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals:

Carl's Jr: Score a free small order of fries and a small drink when you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger if you join their email list.

McDonald's: Arguably the best fries in the game, McDonald's is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.

Wingstop: Sign up for their club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.

BurgerFi: On July 13, the popular burger chain from Florida is offering $1 fries. All you have to do is mention the deal at the counter.

Wienerscnitzel: Get $1 off your purchase of regular or large chili-cheese fries at participating sites. The coupon is good for up to two orders.

Advertisement

Red Robin: Purchase any burger starting at $6.99 and you will be gifted "bottomless fries."

IHOP: For a limited time only, if you order a Classic Steakburger, you get unlimited fries.

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks: It's always been known that you get bottomless fries when you buy any burger, but now the restaurant wants to add even more unlimited fun by hooking you up with a $5 coupon with any purchase $25 or more.



