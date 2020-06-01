National Guard standing by to assist law enforcement as unrest continues across Arizona

After nights of protest and looting and hundreds of arrests being made across Arizona, the state's National Guard is standing by to help.

The guard's mobilization is part of Governor Doug Ducey's emergency declaration that also instituted a statewide curfew that will last until June 8.

”Part of what we’re trying to do is enable people who feel the need to go out and exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully to have that ability," said Major Aaron Thacke with the Arizona National Guard. “We didn’t have any real situation come up for our folks. We were in a support role. We were out there to be available for law enforcement to help fill roles that allowed them to put more law enforcement agents out to deal with any of the lawlessness that happened."

Guard officials say they know they have been stretched pretty thin, from work related to COVID-19 at the Navajo Nation to the Southern Border. They will continue to add support, as authorities try to enforce the statewide curfew.

"These are people from your community. These are people who have invested interest in seeing this happen. They are coming from other states, they aren’t from other locations. They are of this community," said Major Thacke.