National Weather Service to survey wind damage from possible Arizona tornado

Officials with the National Weather Service's Flagstaff office say they are sending a team to survey wind damage in a town that could been caused by a tornado.

In a brief tweet, officials said the damage was reported in a town called Star Valley, which is located to the east of Payson.

According to the Associated Press, NWS staff members arrived in the area at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, citing a meteorologist with the agency.

Map of Star Valley