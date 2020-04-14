Navajo Nation considering more curfews in ongoing efforts to halt spread of COVID-19

Officials with the Navajo Nation say they are looking at curfews similar to a 57-hour weekend curfew that was instituted recently in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 within their territory.

The first case of COVID-19 diagnosed within members of the Native American nation was announced on March 17. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 813,

In a statement, Navajo President Jonathan Nez said they saw good results with the curfew, and they are considering a similar curfew once again.

The weekend curfew, which began at 8:00 p.m. on April 10 and ended Monday morning, legally required everyone on the Navajo Nation to stay at home, and only leave home in the event of an emergency.

The order, issued April 5, specifically said additional 24-hour or full weekend curfews may follow, at the direction of the Health Command Center.

During the 57-hour curfew, Navajo Nation officials say their police force issued over 115 citations for curfew violations.

The daily 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew remains in effect, according to officials.

