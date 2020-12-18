Navajo Nation reports 175 new COVID cases, 10 new deaths

article

Navajo Nation health officials on Friday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new virus-related deaths.

In all, the tribe has reported 20,569 coronavirus cases resulting in 742 deaths since the pandemic hit the vast reservation in March.

The new statistics come as the reservation enters the latest in a string of weekend-long lockdowns designed to limit activity that can spread the virus.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Health officials said more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-199

Navajo Department of Health officials said 62 communities on the reservation reported new cases Friday. Communities of particular concern include Kayenta, Tonalea, Shiprock, Tuba City, Leupp, Rock Springs, St. Michaels, Tachee/Blue Gap, Tsayatoh and Cameron.

Advertisement

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water and medicine.

The nation’s roads remained closed to visitors.

_____

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

_____

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: