Navajo Nation reports 69 more cases; death toll rises by 2
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report 69 additional cases of COVID-19 with two more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Navajo Nation has been hit hard from the outbreak and tribal officials said the latest figures raised the tribe's total number of cases as of Monday to 4,071 with 142 deaths.
The tribe's reservation includes big parts of northeastern Arizona and northwestern New Mexico plus a small part of southeastern Utah.
The Navajo Nation is now testing its citizens at a high rate “and that's a major reason why we have a high number of positive cases," President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.
Preliminary reports indicated that approximately 930 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more results still pending, Nez said. “The number of recoveries is increasing, and that gives us hope and strength for moving forward."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
