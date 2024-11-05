Navajo Nation sues to extend polling hours on Election Day following Apache County tech issues

Following technical issues in Apache County on Election Day, Navajo Nation's President said he filed a lawsuit to extend polling hours to accommodate voters.

Arizona's Secretary of State said voters in the county experienced issues with ePollbooks and printers.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said he filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona against Apache County to extend polling hours.

"This action aims to ensure every Navajo citizen who arrives at the polls today has the opportunity to cast their vote," a Navajo Nation news release says.

"Technical teams are addressing these problems, and most voting sites are now operational. Remaining challenges are being addressed with support from our office as we assist in troubleshooting," the Secretary of State's Office said. "Voters are instructed to vote provisionally due to documentation issues should contact the Apache County Recorder for assistance at voterreg@apachecountyaz.gov or (928) 337-7515 / (928) 337-7632."

The court responded, saying some polling stations in Apache County can stay open until 9 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Registered voters in these precincts have until 9 p.m. to vote: