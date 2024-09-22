NB I-17 backups in north Phoenix wreak havoc on some neighborhoods

The Brief Northbound traffic on I-17 near Jomax Road backed up for miles all weekend long due to construction work. Construction has been going on for months in the area, and is planned to continue for a while as the stretch of highway, in both directions, is restored.



Backups, bumper to bumper traffic, and drivers making their way around the mess.

We're talking about traffic on I-17 as construction crews work to restore the stretch of highway in north Phoenix. Each weekend, crews shut down a portion of the highway, creating backups that are miles long.

This weekend, Sept. 21-22, work was being done on northbound I-17 at Jomax Road.

People who are dealing with it weekend after weekend are those that live in neighboring communities. They say they’re fed up, and some of them are choosing not to leave their homes on weekends like this.

"I got out on my back porch in the morning and have my coffee and all I can smell is gas fumes," says resident Bob Jernigan.

Drivers taking I-17 are detouring right along neighborhoods, causing a headache for residents.

"Anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour just to exit and get across because, you know, the people coming from the highway were not leaving gaps," said Dean Rogers, who lives on North Valley Parkway.

That’s just to exit the neighborhood. Getting home is more of a struggle.

"A two-minute drive was taking you three hours," Rogers said.

Another resident said, "It's a mess. It's all weekend long, sun up to sun down, usually."

Some have just stopped leaving their homes on the weekends.

"Unless it's absolutely necessary, we don't go out," Jernigan said.

The biggest concern for many is, what would happen in a medical emergency?

"There was no real way that an ambulance could go through safely unless they went in the opposite traffic," Rogers said.

It’s become the summer norm for some, but those not expecting the traffic need to pack their patience.

"A lot of rudeness and a lot of impatience," Jernigan said.

The weekend closures typically end by Monday at 5 a.m. There are additional closures planned for I-17 in the coming months.

ADOT sends out a weekend advisory and encourages people to sign up for their alerts.