NBA will use futuristic glass LED court for some All-Star weekend events

By Austin Williams
Published 
Sports
FOX TV Stations
Signage displayed on a basketball court built inside the Indianapolis International Airport terminal to commemorate the 2024 NBA Allstar game as seen on February 3, 2024, before the 2024 NBA Allstar Game is played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianap

LOS ANGELES - Part of the highly-anticipated All-Star NBA weekend in Indianapolis will be played on a state-of-the-art glass court. 

It's the first time an NBA game will feature a full video LED court which will be installed at Lucas Oil Stadium, the league announced on Monday. 

How will this impact All-Star weekend

The skills competitions, the 3-point contest, the slam dunk competition and the shooting matchup between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will take place on the futuristic glass floor on Feb. 17. 

The celebrity game will also take place on the glass on Feb. 16.

The actual All-Star Game will remain on a wooden court, the NBA says. 

Who made the glass court?

German company ASB GlassFloor developed the glass court and it has been used in events by FIBA, the sport's governing body.

FIBA first approved the usage of the LED glass flooring at top-tier competitions in 2022. 

How much does it cost? 

The league hasn't revealed the full cost of the court, but they said it's more expensive than a wood surface typically used in game. 

What's the court made out of?

The court itself is actually two layers of laminated safety glass, each five millimeters thick, the NBA said. 

The surface is opaque, and all the designs will be provided by the LED panels. Courts will have a different look for each event — and part of what'll be displayed are real-time game stats, replays, video content and even player tracking animations.

The surface plays almost exactly the same way wood does, in terms of bounce and feel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 


 