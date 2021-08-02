Nearly one year later, family of Phoenix teen killed in hit and run still waiting for answers

Almost one year later, the Covarrubias family is still waiting for answers about their 17-year-old daughter, Erin, who was killed in a hit and run near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Covarrubias was pronounced dead on a roadway, and police say an unknown car hit her while she was walking. Officials have not released a description of the vehicle involved, and no arrests have been made.







Mother of victim wants justice

Erin's mother, Denise, says she wants justice for her daughter.

"What about her life that was ruined? What about our lives have changed forever? What about our hopes and dreams we had for our daughter?" said Denise. "Parents aren't supposed bury their children."

Despite police not releasing an official description of the suspect vehicle, Erin's father, Jonathan, says he believes the suspect vehicle was an SUV.

"Either a small or a mid-size SUV, because she was thrown," said Jonathan. "She wasn't flipped, so whoever hit her knew they hit her."

Erin would have turned 18-years-old this year and graduated high school. In remembrance of their daughter, the parents got butterfly tattoos as a reminder after a year without answers.

Meanwhile, Denise wants her community to know she won't give up.

"I think, more than anything, we just want them to know the kind of person she was, and how she changed people. How she made a difference," Denise said.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

More Arizona News

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters