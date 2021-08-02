Prescott Valley Police Department in search of teenager last seen on Aug. 1

article

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate missing teenager.

According to a tweet made by the department on Aug. 2, 17-year-old Christiana Marie Hunter was last seen on Aug 1, after she went on a break from a Popeye's location in the area.

"It is believed that she is with a work colleague, Floyd Jackson, who went on a break within 8 minutes of Christiana. They were last seen together at a family member of Floyd’s," read a portion of the statement.

Police release descriptions of Hunter, Jackson

Hunter is described as a 5'5", 170-pound Black woman with brown eyes and black curly hair. She was last se wearing a Popeye's uniform and a blonde wig.

"She has a large cross tattoo on her right forearm, a feather and flower tattoo on her left shoulder, ‘200’ tattoo on the left side of her face, and a rose tattoo on the right side of her face," read a portion of the statement.

Jackson, meanwhile, is described by police as a 35-year-old man who is believed to be driving a stolen 2001 Jaguar S‐Type vehicle with an AZ license plate #HGA4DTA.

"The owner of the vehicle has not given Jackson permission to take the car, and it has been reported as stolen," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928‐772‐9267.

