Nevada neighborhood lights up in blue to support law enforcement

An entire neighborhood in Nevada lit up in blue to show their support for local law enforcement.

Police in the city of Mesquite posted a photo on their Facebook page, showing a residential street enveloped in blue light.

The agency said the residents changed all of their front porch lights to blue as their way of expressing support for officers.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren't enough words to explain what this picture means to us," the department wrote.

They added, "This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community and we are grateful for such amazing support."