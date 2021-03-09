Expand / Collapse search
New Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect video released by FBI

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 5 DC

FBI releases new video of Capitol Hill pipe bomb suspect

The FBI has released new video of a person suspected of planting pipe bombs the day before the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new video showing a person suspected of planting working pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C. the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI is intensifying their search for the man, who was hooded and masked in every surveillance image he’s seen in.

They're hoping someone might recognize the suspect's clothing, his gait, or his mannerisms - and be able to identify him for investigators.

The bombs were located around the same time that a mob leaving a Trump rally in Freedom Plaza marched to the Capitol.

Several clips show the man in different parts of the neighborhood.

The protesters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police and overran the building after Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College vote.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

The man in the surveillance images is wearing a mask, a gray hoodie, black gloves, and black and white shoes.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
 