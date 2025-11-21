New details on campus sex assault suspect; MTG to resign from Congress | Nightly Roundup

article

Georgia Congresswoman makes unexpected announcement; new details on man accused of sexually assaulting student at Phoenix elementary school; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 21, 2025.

1. Once-loyal Trump supporter to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced on Friday she is resigning from Congress.

Big picture view:

Once a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, the two have fallen out in a public feud, with Greene criticizing Trump’s foreign policy focus and his reluctance to release more documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump branded her a "traitor" and "wacky."

2. School district under scrutiny after alleged on-campus sex assault

As new details surrounding an alleged sexual assault at an elementary school in Phoenix surface, the school district is facing new scrutiny.

What they're saying:

"We bring them here thinking that they're safe, and they weren't safe yesterday," said one parent whose children attend Orangewood Elementary School. "They weren't protected."

3. Latest on Bruce Willis' health battle

The daughter of former actor Bruce Willis (pictured on left) opened up about her father's battle against frontotemporal dementia on social media.

What Rumer Willis Said:

Willis' daughter explained that traditional ways of measuring his progress no longer make sense to her. Despite these challenges, she said she is grateful for the moments they still share, and the love they continue to feel for each other.

4. Woman murdered in Navajo County community

Officials with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating the murder of a 59-year-old woman in the community of Pinetop.

What you can do:

Anyone in the area who heard or saw anything around the time of the incident should contact NCSO at (928) 524-4050.

5. Man remembers wife killed in East Valley shooting

A man whose wife was killed in a Gilbert shooting months ago is speaking out.

What He Said:

"She didn't deserve what happened to her," said Rodney Brewer. "We worked for years and never got anywhere. We come down here, we start moving up, and we thought, you know, that things were going to get better."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

