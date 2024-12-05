Expand / Collapse search

New details in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder; Lori Vallow competency hearing l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  December 5, 2024 10:04am MST
Police chase; ambulance crash l Morning Headlines Dec. 5

Police used a grappler to stop a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on I-10; an ambulance was involved in a rollover crash in Scottsdale; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, December 5.

The manhunt continues for the suspect who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson; Lori Vallow was back in court for a hearing to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial in her Arizona case; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, December 5.

1. Killer's message

UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin believed to have left a message at the scene on bullet casings: report

Evidence found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson assassination point to a possible message left behind by the killer.

2. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' deemed competent to stand trial in Arizona

Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

3. Man accused of killing cattle

Arizona man accused of killing 22 cattle in Snowflake

The Navajo County Sheriffs Office says 38-year-old Joseph Gibbons was arrested after multiple cattle were found shot and killed in Snowflake.

4. Deny, defend, depose

Deny, defend, depose: Possible meaning behind CEO killer’s apparent message

After UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thomspon was gunned down, investigators found "bizarre" engravings on the bullet casings left on the scene -- the words "deny," "depose" and "defend."

5. New vehicle recall

Honda recalls over 205,000 SUVs due to fuel leak concerns

Honda has recalled about 205,760 SUVs over a fuel leak issue. Here's what drivers should know.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies and above-average temps in Phoenix

A sunny and calm day is in the forecast for the Valley on Dec. 5.