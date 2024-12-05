New details in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder; Lori Vallow competency hearing l Morning News Brief

Police chase; ambulance crash l Morning Headlines Dec. 5
Police used a grappler to stop a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on I-10; an ambulance was involved in a rollover crash in Scottsdale; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, December 5.
The manhunt continues for the suspect who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson; Lori Vallow was back in court for a hearing to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial in her Arizona case; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, December 5.
1. Killer's message
Evidence found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson assassination point to a possible message left behind by the killer.
2. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court
Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.
3. Man accused of killing cattle
The Navajo County Sheriffs Office says 38-year-old Joseph Gibbons was arrested after multiple cattle were found shot and killed in Snowflake.
4. Deny, defend, depose
After UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thomspon was gunned down, investigators found "bizarre" engravings on the bullet casings left on the scene -- the words "deny," "depose" and "defend."
5. New vehicle recall
Honda has recalled about 205,760 SUVs over a fuel leak issue. Here's what drivers should know.
Today's weather
A sunny and calm day is in the forecast for the Valley on Dec. 5.