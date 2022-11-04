New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

article

Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4.

Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.

Authorities found Archuleta after the Espanola Police Department notified deputies that he was in the area. It is unclear how police knew the suspect was in Seligman.

The 39-year-old man reportedly refused to come out and barricaded himself inside a vehicle before he was eventually taken into custody.

Archuleta will be extradited back to New Mexico, officials say.

