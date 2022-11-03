17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona

Three people have been hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it may have struck another vehicle.

Three people were taken to a hospital and several minor injuries were reported, the Ponderosa Fire Department said.

The eastbound lanes were shut down east of Williams at milepost 175 near Parks Road, however, the right lane has been reopened.