Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates

Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow.

Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.

"It will be turning breezier over the next few days ahead an approaching cold weather system. Wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph across most of the lower deserts," NWS said. Gusts could be stronger closer to the southwest border near California.

Rain is also expected in some parts of the state, including in the Phoenix area, but not too much. As for the high country, snow is expected at elevations above 5,000 feet Thursday afternoon into the evening.

