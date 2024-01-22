New round of winter weather strikes Arizona

A new round of winter weather in bringing more rain to the Phoenix area.

According to the National Weather Service, rain spread from the western part of the state to the east on Monday.

"The best chance for moderate to heavy rain across southeast CA and southwest AZ will be early on Monday and around the evening rush hour in the Phoenix Metro area. Travel may be impacted at times," read a forecast posted on the agency's website.

NWS officials say the Phoenix area could expect an inch to 1.5 inches of rain from Monday through early Tuesday. Casa Grande and Tucson are also expecting a similar amount of rainfall.

"Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, leading to localized flooding," NWS officials wrote on their website.

For the Flagstaff area, NWS officials say a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 11:00 p.m. on Monday until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday for portions of the White Mountains area that are above 7,000 feet. Meanwhile, the Flagstaff area is expecting two to three inches of snow.

Satellite and radar

Rain totals

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.