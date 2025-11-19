New storms batter the Valley; Scottsdale teacher accused of child sex crimes | Nightly Roundup

article

Powerful storms batter parts of the Valley; ex-Olympian accused of murder and drug charges; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

1. Storms make their way through the Valley

A new round of wet weather moved in to the Phoenix area this afternoon.

What Forecasters Said:

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, the storm produced a lot of accumulating small hail in some areas.

2. West Phoenix mall roof partially collapses

Phoenix Fire crews are responding to a partial roof collapse at a mall in west Phoenix.

What we don't know:

Fire officials say the situation is unfolding at Desert Sky Mall. However, the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

3. Scottsdale teacher accused of child sex crimes

An Anthem man who works as a teacher in Scottsdale has been accused of sex crimes involving minors, according to investigators.

Big picture view:

According to court documents, 53-year-old Michael Patrick Gill (pictured) allegedly had Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in his possession.

4. Ex-Olympian indicted on murder charges

Justice officials say a former Olympic snowboarder has been indicted on murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking charges in connection with a transnational criminal enterprise.

Dig deeper:

Ryan James Wedding (pictured) is on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, with the FBI offering a massive $15 million reward for his capture.

5. Flash flooding prompted rescue efforts

Four people were rescued in Wickenburg on Tuesday, after authorities said a wall of water and debris carried two vehicles down a wash in rushing waters.

What they're saying:

Officers had just closed the road when the minivan, along with a truck, stopped to turn around. They did everything right, according to police, but it didn’t matter, as the water came as they tried to get to higher ground.

"They tried to back up. Basically a wall of water with debris came down and hit both vehicles," said Wickenburg Police Chief Les Brown.

