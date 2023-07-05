Expand / Collapse search
Watch: New York man spotted balancing TV on his head while riding bike

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 13 News

New Yorker rides bike with TV balanced on head

A cyclist was spotted balancing a TV on his head in Brooklyn, New York. Courtesy: @youngcassius.clay via Storyful

BROOKLYN, NY - A cyclist was spotted in Brooklyn, New York riding around with a 45-inch TV balanced on his head. 

The viral Instagram video was shared by Ramelo Adonis, who said he stopped to record the man after spotting him while driving, according to a Storyful report.  

READ: Tampa doctor proposing to high school crush nearly 60 years later goes viral on TikTok

"[I] saw him ride by, and he was in my vision, and then he wasn’t," Adonis told Storyful. "I was astonished [and thought] this can’t be real."

Adonis was able to catch the moments when the man spinned around on the bike. The cyclist can even be seen on the video mounting his feet on the handle bars and seat as he continued to balance the TV.

"Only in New York man," Adonis said as he recorded.