NFL defensive end found dead; shutdown-related delays reported at Sky Harbor Airport l Morning News Brief

From the death of a National Football league defensive end to reported delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor Airport due to the ongoing government shutdown, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 6.

1. Rest in peace

What we know:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at age 24, the team announced Thursday morning.

The backstory:

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kneeland was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (56th overall pick) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan University.

2. SNAP benefits: How much will November payments be?

The backstory:

The Trump administration announced Monday that the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) would be partially funded in November following two judges' order to use emergency funds to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, during the shutdown.

What you can do:

To qualify for SNAP benefits, individuals must apply in the state where they currently live and must meet certain requirements, including resource and income limits. SNAP income and resource limits are updated annually.

3. ‘This isn’t fair to us'

What we know:

The FAA is ordering a 10% reduction in flight capacity at 40 major airports starting Friday due to air traffic control staff shortages stemming from the ongoing government shutdown.

Local perspective:

Travelers are already experiencing significant delays and cancellations nationwide, including 3-to-8-hour delays reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

4. Person of interest sought in teen's murder

A person of interest is being sought by police after a teenager was killed in a shooting on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. (Phoenix PD)

The backstory:

Trey Bomelyn, 16, died after being shot last month near 37th and La Salle Streets.

Update:

Police say three suspects were arrested for Bomelyn's murder and a person of interest is wanted for questioning in the case.

5. AZ rep slams conditions at detention center

What we know:

Arbella "Yari" Marquez, a migrant woman detained for nine months at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, is allegedly suffering from a rapidly worsening case of leukemia, prompting a visit and strong criticism from a member of Congress.

What they're saying:

Rep. Yassamin Ansari visited the detention center to check on Marquez, saying the conditions inside the facility are horrific and that she witnessed Marquez coughing up blood during the visit.

"She is a cancer patient. She has leukemia. She has lost 70 pounds since being at Eloy," said Ansari. "She has described vomiting blood. She has bruises on her legs. She is very sick."

A look at today's weather

