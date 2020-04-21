NFL Hall of Famer teams up with valley clinic to get homeless community COVID-19 antibody tests

Nick Lowery was used to ending drives with a kick, but this one ends with a pin prick.

The Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame kicker is demonstrating the drive-thru COVID-19 antibody test, but his focus isn’t on his own results.

It’s on getting the test administered for the homeless, a population he believes is at higher risk for serious COVID-19 outcomes.

That's where Lowery's "Champions for the Homeless" foundation comes in.

“The exposure, everyday on the street. Where you’re not able to take a daily shower, where you’re not able to eat clean food all the time, you’re not able to protect yourself from everyone you meet,” Lowery said.

Lowery’s foundation partnered with Dr. Nancy Gaines-Dillard.

For every person who gets a test through "Dr. Nancy's Integrative Medicine," a test for the homeless will be donated to St. Vincent De Paul in Phoenix.

The test was given an FDA emergency approval and can yield results in as little as 10 minutes.

"Why not the homeless, they’re at a disadvantage. Statistics show they don’t have access. I’m here to help that and change that,” Gaines-Dillard said.

The test can show four things: negative, a recent exposure or current positive, antibodies showing past exposure, or a building of antibodies. The last result means a quarantine is recommended.

“We’re in this all together and to me it’s a great thing that every single person who gets this test, they’re giving life to a homeless person and some love at the most difficult time you could imagine for them," Lowery said.

You can contact the clinic and make an appointment for the $150 test.

Testing locations

North Scottsdale: 4921 E. Bell Rd., Suite 204

East Scottsdale 10401 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd.

Gilbert: 1467 W. Elliot Rd., Suite 103

Call (480) 669-6452 for appointment