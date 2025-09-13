Charlie Kirk funeral plans; 3 injured in Phoenix shooting | Nightly Roundup

Latest on the funeral plans for conservative activist Charlie Kirk; three people injured in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 13, 2025.

1. Charlie Kirk's funeral details

Charlie Kirk

What we know:

The funeral service for Charlie Kirk will take place Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

What they're saying:

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA shared on social media.

2. Vigils and tribute rides held across the Valley for Charlie Kirk

What we know:

A tribute ride and vigil were held in the West Valley to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

What they're saying:

People said they went for a sense of community after Kirk's death, and other violent events of the past week, including the Charlotte transit stabbing and the Colorado school shooting.

3. Police still searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

What we know:

A deadly hit-and-run case remains unsolved two years later, despite video evidence and the discovery of the suspect's vehicle.

The backstory:

The victim, 34-year-old Leif Chapin, was killed when a driver in a red Nissan Altima failed to yield and turned into his path.

4. Three people injured in Phoenix shooting: What we know

What we know:

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 13

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 12:45 p.m. and an unidentified suspect was detained.

5. Phoenix firefighters respond to second alarm fire

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at a large building near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Dig deeper:

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the vents of a very large commercial building.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

