Police seek information on 2023 deadly hit-and-run

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run case remains unsolved two years later, despite video evidence and the discovery of the suspect's vehicle. The victim, 34-year-old Leif Chapin, was killed when a driver in a red Nissan Altima failed to yield and turned into his path. Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Investigators are still searching for answers in a deadly hit-and-run. The crash, which happened two years ago in May, was caught on camera.

What we know:

The incident occurred near 36th Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Video shows the moments before a vehicle hit and killed a 34-year-old motorcyclist, Leif Chapin.

The driver failed to yield before making a left turn and slammed into Chapin. Police later found the 2007 red Nissan Altima abandoned, but the driver has never been identified.

What they're saying:

"The unfortunate part about some of this is that we do have a vehicle, and people lend their vehicle out, people borrow a vehicle, they rent a vehicle—there are so many factors that fall into this," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams. "But what we really need is someone who can say, ‘I saw this individual that day,’ or maybe there’s another camera that recorded it. Someone who can say, ‘I saw this person behind the wheel,’ or ‘I saw who was driving that vehicle at the time.’"

What you can do:

There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.