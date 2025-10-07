Expand / Collapse search

Ex-Cardinals player files lawsuit, Mercury fans pack businesses | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 7, 2025 5:52pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a new claim filed in the wrongful detainment of a former Cardinals linebacker, to a man accused of threatening an administrator at a Phoenix trade school, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

1. Lawsuit filed by former Cardinals player after wrongful detainment

Featured

Former Cardinals player wrongfully detained to file lawsuit
article

Former Cardinals player wrongfully detained to file lawsuit

Former Arizona Cardinals player Wesley Leasy has filed a claim against Mesa and Phoenix Police after he and his daughter were mistakenly held at gunpoint.

What we know:

The April incident occurred when police mistook Wesley Leasy for a murder suspect whose physical description and race did not match his.

2. Suspect allegedly threatened school, employee demanding a classmate to graduate

Featured

Man accused of threatening Phoenix school, admin
article

Man accused of threatening Phoenix school, admin

A man was arrested in Phoenix after allegedly threatening a teacher and a trade school.

What we know:

The threats, which included mentions of firearms, caused the school to close early on the day they were made.

3. Women-owned restaurants packed during Mercury finals

Featured

Phoenix Mercury fans pack women-owned restaurants during finals
article

Phoenix Mercury fans pack women-owned restaurants during finals

Local Phoenix businesses, like sports bars and breweries, are seeing huge crowds for team watch parties as the Phoenix Mercury return home for the WNBA Finals.

What we know:

Local Phoenix businesses, like sports bars and breweries, are seeing huge crowds for team watch parties.

4. Loved ones remember man killed in Tempe

Featured

'Lost a really good guy': Community mourns victim shot in Tempe by man he never met
article

'Lost a really good guy': Community mourns victim shot in Tempe by man he never met

A Scottsdale barber, Gustavo Gonzalez ("Goose"), was shot and killed by a neighbor while getting into his car to go to church.

What we know:

A Scottsdale barber, Gustavo Gonzalez ("Goose"), was shot and killed by a neighbor while getting into his car to go to church.

5.  National Taco Day 2025: Here’s where you can find the best deals

Featured

National Taco Day 2025: Here’s where you can find the best deals, freebies
article

National Taco Day 2025: Here’s where you can find the best deals, freebies

Tuesday’s National Taco Day—now set for the first Tuesday of October to align with Taco Tuesday—brings a wave of promos nationwide.

What we know:

National Taco Day isn't over yet, as restaurants nationwide are offering special deals.

A look at your weather

Evening weather forecast - 10/7/25

Evening weather forecast - 10/7/25

Rain chances increase later this week, as Hurricane Priscilla brings moisture to the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews