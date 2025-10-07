Ex-Cardinals player files lawsuit, Mercury fans pack businesses | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a new claim filed in the wrongful detainment of a former Cardinals linebacker, to a man accused of threatening an administrator at a Phoenix trade school, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
1. Lawsuit filed by former Cardinals player after wrongful detainment
What we know:
The April incident occurred when police mistook Wesley Leasy for a murder suspect whose physical description and race did not match his.
2. Suspect allegedly threatened school, employee demanding a classmate to graduate
What we know:
The threats, which included mentions of firearms, caused the school to close early on the day they were made.
3. Women-owned restaurants packed during Mercury finals
What we know:
Local Phoenix businesses, like sports bars and breweries, are seeing huge crowds for team watch parties.
4. Loved ones remember man killed in Tempe
What we know:
A Scottsdale barber, Gustavo Gonzalez ("Goose"), was shot and killed by a neighbor while getting into his car to go to church.
5. National Taco Day 2025: Here’s where you can find the best deals
What we know:
National Taco Day isn't over yet, as restaurants nationwide are offering special deals.