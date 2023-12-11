Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: 2 pedestrians killed on I-10 within hours; 3 coyote attacks in north Phoenix

Nightly Roundup
Tonight's top stories include the tragic reports of 2 pedestrians being killed on I-10 in Phoenix within hours. In north Phoenix, there have been three reports of coyotes attacking people over the last few days. 

Here are the top stories for Dec. 11, 2023.

1. Pedestrian hit, killed in I-10 construction zone near Broadway Curve

DPS says the woman was walking along the freeway when he was hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified.

2. Another pedestrian killed on I-10 near 40th Street hours after a woman was killed

Another person was killed on I-10 in Phoenix Monday just a mile away and hours ago from a deadly morning crash.

3. Julia Stiles performs ‘Save the Last Dance’ routine in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo

The 42-year-old actress re-created her iconic routine from the 2001 hit movie "Save the Last Dance."

4. 3 coyote attacks on people reported in the last three days in north Phoenix

Three people have been bitten by a coyote in north Phoenix within the last three days, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. For now, it's not clear if it's one coyote doing the attacking or if it's a few of them.

5. Mesa Police investigate homicide near Stapley Drive and Brown Road

Mesa Police are investigating a shooting turned homicide on Monday afternoon.