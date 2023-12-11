Nightly Roundup: 2 pedestrians killed on I-10 within hours; 3 coyote attacks in north Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the tragic reports of 2 pedestrians being killed on I-10 in Phoenix within hours. In north Phoenix, there have been three reports of coyotes attacking people over the last few days.

1. Pedestrian hit, killed in I-10 construction zone near Broadway Curve

2. Another pedestrian killed on I-10 near 40th Street hours after a woman was killed

3. Julia Stiles performs ‘Save the Last Dance’ routine in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo

4. 3 coyote attacks on people reported in the last three days in north Phoenix

5. Mesa Police investigate homicide near Stapley Drive and Brown Road