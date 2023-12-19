Nightly Roundup: 3 accused of costly retail thefts; a shake up in Trump's run for the White House

Tonight's top stories include the report of three woman being arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in retail merchandise around the Valley. We're also taking a look at the news of the Colorado Supreme Court finding Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency.

1. 3 suspects accused of shoplifting thefts totaling nearly $24K in the Phoenix area

Featured article

2. Donald Trump found ineligible for presidency by Colorado Supreme Court due to insurrection clause

Featured article

3. Teen, 2 men and a woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Second drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson within 8 days, Army says

Featured article

5. Man dies at hospital after being shot in Phoenix