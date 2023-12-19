Nightly Roundup: 3 accused of costly retail thefts; a shake up in Trump's run for the White House

Tonight's top stories include the report of three woman being arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in retail merchandise around the Valley. We're also taking a look at the news of the Colorado Supreme Court finding Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency.
1. 3 suspects accused of shoplifting thefts totaling nearly $24K in the Phoenix area
Three people are behind bars after Glendale Police say they were the culprits of a crime spree that totaled almost $24,000 in shoplifting thefts.
2. Donald Trump found ineligible for presidency by Colorado Supreme Court due to insurrection clause
The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause.
3. Teen, 2 men and a woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix
A woman, two men and a teenager are dead after what police say was an apparent triple murder-suicide on Monday, Phoenix Police said.
4. Second drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson within 8 days, Army says
A second drill sergeant has been found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina in just over a week, the U.S. Army said Monday.
5. Man dies at hospital after being shot in Phoenix
Police say one person is dead following a shooting on Dec. 19 west of downtown Phoenix.