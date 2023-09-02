Nightly Roundup: A child driving on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, Kevin Costner opens up about divorce battle

Tonight's top stories include a report of a child driving his father on Loop 101 and at one point, prompting a chase involving a trooper. We also hear from actor Kevin Costner about his divorce that has played out in court.

1. 10-year-old child caught driving on Loop 101 with his father in the passenger seat, DPS says

Featured article

2. Exclusive: Kevin Costner opens up about ugly divorce battle after judge issues ruling

Featured article

3. 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Maricopa County head-on crash

Featured article

4. Metallica postpones night 2 of Glendale tour stop as James Hetfield catches COVID

Featured article

5. Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders