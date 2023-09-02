Nightly Roundup: A child driving on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, Kevin Costner opens up about divorce battle

Tonight's top stories include a report of a child driving his father on Loop 101 and at one point, prompting a chase involving a trooper. We also hear from actor Kevin Costner about his divorce that has played out in court.
1. 10-year-old child caught driving on Loop 101 with his father in the passenger seat, DPS says
A concerned citizen called 911 to report a child driving a red pick-up truck on Loop 101 who appeared to be speeding. What they saw was right, a trooper says.
2. Exclusive: Kevin Costner opens up about ugly divorce battle after judge issues ruling
The divorce between 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner landed the estranged couple in court for two days of hearings.
3. 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Maricopa County head-on crash
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Maricopa County Friday night, the sheriff's office says. Two others are fighting for their lives in the hospital.
4. Metallica postpones night 2 of Glendale tour stop as James Hetfield catches COVID
Metallica's lead singer James Hetfield caught COVID and the band announced it's postponing its night two show in Glendale to Saturday, Sept. 9.
5. Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders
A man's attempt to steal from a jewelry store in Scottsdale didn't go the way he wanted it to, because of a group of brave bystanders who took action before police arrived.