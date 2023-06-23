Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: A deadly weekend at Lake Mead, controversy brews over Gilbert business plans

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
PHOENIX - From reports showing a rather tragic weekend at Lake Mead, to a Vegas man's claim that he narrowly escaped death in the North Atlantic, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 23, 2023.

1. A deadly Father's Day weekend in northwestern Arizona

6 dead at Lake Mead over Father's Day weekend
6 dead at Lake Mead over Father's Day weekend

Three people died in a multi-vehicle accident, two drowned, and one died by suicide, officials said.

2. Toddler dead after mom leaves her home alone 

Ohio mother facing charges after 16-month-old daughter dies while home alone
Ohio mother facing charges after 16-month-old daughter dies while home alone

According to officials, the mother went on a vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit, Mich., and left her daughter home alone for nearly two weeks.

3. Controversy brews over planned business in the East Valley

Some Gibert residents oppose new plans for bar and restaurant
Some Gibert residents oppose new plans for bar and restaurant

Plans call for the business to serve food during the daytime, and then transform into a nightclub during the evening hours. Some residents say the restaurant does not fit the area's vibes.

4. Las Vegas man claims he almost made it onto doomed Titan submersible

Vegas financier shares text from late CEO of company that operated doomed Titan submersible
Vegas financier shares text from late CEO of company that operated doomed Titan submersible

A wealthy real estate developer from Las Vegas revealed that he turned down an invitation for him and his son to tour the Titanic wreckage on board the ill-fated OceanGate submersible.

5. Wholesaler's sleeper sofa goes viral

Costco's sleeper sofa ignites debate among shoppers
Costco's sleeper sofa ignites debate among shoppers

A Costco Wholesale sleeper couch has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram as shoppers share their opinions on the new sleeper sofa — both positive and negative.