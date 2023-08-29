Nightly Roundup: Arizona man admits to gruesome crime; shocking find by neurosurgeon

From details on a gruesome crime in the West Valley, to a shocking find by a neurosurgeon in Australia, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

1. Murder-suicide investigation involving Texas family

Featured article

2. Crash results in heavy traffic backup along Loop 101

Featured article

3. Gruesome crime in Peoria

Featured article

4. Sentencing over "extreme" child abuse

Featured article

5. Shocking find by neurosurgeon in patient's brain

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight