Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Arizona man admits to gruesome crime; shocking find by neurosurgeon

PHOENIX - From details on a gruesome crime in the West Valley, to a shocking find by a neurosurgeon in Australia, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

1. Murder-suicide investigation involving Texas family

The family's 4-year-old daughter, Lyian Sherwani, drowned earlier this month and police believe it was a factor in the murder-suicide.

2. Crash results in heavy traffic backup along Loop 101

There was a large traffic backup on Loop 101 in Scottsdale north of Chaparral Road Tuesday night following a crash, authorities said.

3. Gruesome crime in Peoria

A man living in the Northwest Valley is under arrest, after police say he admitted to shooting and killing his parents, following a conversation that turned heated.

4. Sentencing over "extreme" child abuse

A man and a woman have been sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a child.

5. Shocking find by neurosurgeon in patient's brain

"I just thought: ‘What is that? It doesn’t make any sense. But it’s alive and moving,’" the surgeon told a local news outlet.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 8/29/2023

We are tracking Hurricane Idalia, as it gets closer and closer to Florida. We also have a look at the weather in Arizona for the rest of the week, which involves a chance for lower temperatures this weekend.