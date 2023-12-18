Nightly Roundup: Details emerge following deadly house fire; former Arizona athlete accused of murder

Tonight's top stories include the emerging details from the tragic Bullhead City house fire that killed five children over the weekend. We're also looking into the report of a former University of Arizona basketball player being accused of murder.

Here are the top stories for Dec. 18, 2023.

1. 5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire as dad went Christmas, grocery shopping, police say

2. Former Arizona Wildcats basketball player accused of murder

3. Actor Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in NY

4. Former McDonald’s chef says Walmart sells ‘dupe’ of fast food chain’s breakfast sausage

5. Man, woman die after being shot at north Phoenix business