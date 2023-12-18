Nightly Roundup: Details emerge following deadly house fire; former Arizona athlete accused of murder

Tonight's top stories include the emerging details from the tragic Bullhead City house fire that killed five children over the weekend. We're also looking into the report of a former University of Arizona basketball player being accused of murder.
1. 5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire as dad went Christmas, grocery shopping, police say
Five kids tragically died in a house fire in Bullhead City on Saturday night, the police department said, and days later, we're learning more about what happened.
2. Former Arizona Wildcats basketball player accused of murder
A player with the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate and his girlfriend have been arrested in the killing of a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, authorities said.
3. Actor Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in NY
Jonathan Majors dropped from all upcoming Marvel projects following misdemeanor assault conviction, source tells AP.
4. Former McDonald’s chef says Walmart sells ‘dupe’ of fast food chain’s breakfast sausage
A chef announced on TikTok that he's found a product that is "pretty darn close" to one of McDonald's most iconic breakfast items.
5. Man, woman die after being shot at north Phoenix business
Police are investigating a double shooting in north Phoenix that left two people dead.