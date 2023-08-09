Nightly Roundup: Dog dies on Arizona hiking trial, baby allegedly decapitated during delivery

Tonight's top stories include tragedies in Phoenix as a dog died on a hiking trail and in Atlanta where a family filed a lawsuit claiming a baby was decapitated during delivery.
1. Dog dies on Piestewa Peak hiking trail, another dog rescued
Featured
Back in 2016, the city of Phoenix passed a rule banning dogs from the city's trails when temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.
2. Police investigating, lawsuit filed after baby allegedly decapitated during delivery at Atlanta hospital
Featured
Police are now investigating after a lawsuit alleging a baby was decapitated during delivery on July 9 was filed against Southern Regional Medical Center and others.
3. Lil Tay, teen rapper and social media influencer, dies as brother's death is investigated
Featured
Lil Tay, a 14-year-old rapper who became famous on social media at age 9, has died, and her family says her brother has also passed. A cause of death for the siblings was not publicly revealed.
4. 6 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Arizona
Featured
The Mega Millions tickets were sold in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.
5. Crime Files: Woman in Arizona accused of sexually abusing teenage co-worker and using someone else's identity
Featured
A woman living in Arizona is accused of sexual abuse as a result of an incident at a restaurant. Investigators, however, uncovered something else during the course of their investigation.