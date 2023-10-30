Nightly Roundup: 'Friends' cast reacts to Matthew Perry's death; D-backs return to Phoenix for World Series

Our top stories tonight include friends mourning late actor Matthew Perry after he was found dead over the weekend in California. Another top story is the Diamondbacks taking on the Rangers in game 3 of the World Series in Phoenix.

Here are the top stories for Oct. 30.

1. 'Friends' cast remembers Matthew Perry: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’

2. World Series Game 3 updates: Rangers strike first, lead D-backs 3-0

3. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means

4. Police identify suspect in 2 separate Phoenix stabbings

5. Milwaukee boy's body in dumpster; 2 charged