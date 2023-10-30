Nightly Roundup: 'Friends' cast reacts to Matthew Perry's death; D-backs return to Phoenix for World Series

Our top stories tonight include friends mourning late actor Matthew Perry after he was found dead over the weekend in California. Another top story is the Diamondbacks taking on the Rangers in game 3 of the World Series in Phoenix.
1. 'Friends' cast remembers Matthew Perry: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
Matthew Perry was honored by the "Friends" cast Monday two days after his death.
2. World Series Game 3 updates: Rangers strike first, lead D-backs 3-0
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back home at Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series. The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the D-backs in Game 1, but Arizona crushed the Rangers on Saturday to even up the series.
3. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means
Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.
4. Police identify suspect in 2 separate Phoenix stabbings
Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that killed another person in Phoenix. The suspect was arrested following a separate stabbing incident.
5. Milwaukee boy's body in dumpster; 2 charged
Charges are now filed against two people in connection with the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, whose body was found in a dumpster hear Hawley and Vliet on Thursday, Oct. 26.