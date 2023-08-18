Nightly Roundup: Hurricane Hilary latest; questions over deadly IRS training

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:23 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:10 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:35 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:10 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Nightly Roundup: Hurricane Hilary latest; questions over deadly IRS training

Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a Pacific hurricane's potential impact on Arizona, to questions surrounding an IRS training that took a deadly turn, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 18. 2023.

1. Why do IRS agents need weapons training?

Phoenix IRS training death: Why do some tax agency agents need weapons training?
Phoenix IRS training death: Why do some tax agency agents need weapons training?

As FBI investigators look into a routine training in Phoenix that took a deadly turn, some are asking why some IRS agents need to be trained on weapons.

2. Monsoon's raw powers felt in the Far East Valley

Phoenix monsoon storms bring measurable rainfall, storm damage in San Tan Valley | Aug. 17
Phoenix monsoon storms bring measurable rainfall, storm damage in San Tan Valley | Aug. 17

Thursday night's rain is official. The National Weather Service recorded 0.2" of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport just before 9 p.m., ending a 147-day streak without measurable rainfall.

3. Hurricane Hilary and its potential impact in Arizona

Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?
Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

As California braces for potential impacts of Hurricane Hilary, people in some parts of Arizona area also getting ready for what could be a lot of rain as a result of the storm.

4. From the prison to the kitchen: Phoenix man offers jail-inspired food

Convict Cuisine: Former Phoenix inmate brings prison-inspired food to all
Convict Cuisine: Former Phoenix inmate brings prison-inspired food to all

We have covered, on many occasions, new restaurants and the food they have on the menu, but it is not often that we cover something like what John Avila is offering as part of his business.

5. Family still waiting for answers in complicated murder

Chad Holvig murder: Family members still looking for answers after complicated homicide case unravels
Chad Holvig murder: Family members still looking for answers after complicated homicide case unravels

As an investigation into the deaths of two men in Arizona continues, we are starting to learn more about the criminal past of two people arrested in connection with the incident. Roberto Bernal and Christina Bernal have been arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault, and weapons offenses. They are currently not accused of murder.

What you can do this weekend

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Maui fundraisers, Sip + Shop, and more
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Maui fundraisers, Sip + Shop, and more

Check out Maui fundraisers at Phoenix-area restaurants, a free dog festival in Scottsdale, a rap tournament and more happening this weekend.

Plus, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 8/18/2023