Nightly Roundup: Hurricane Hilary latest; questions over deadly IRS training

PHOENIX - From a Pacific hurricane's potential impact on Arizona, to questions surrounding an IRS training that took a deadly turn, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 18. 2023.
1. Why do IRS agents need weapons training?
As FBI investigators look into a routine training in Phoenix that took a deadly turn, some are asking why some IRS agents need to be trained on weapons.
2. Monsoon's raw powers felt in the Far East Valley
Thursday night's rain is official. The National Weather Service recorded 0.2" of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport just before 9 p.m., ending a 147-day streak without measurable rainfall.
3. Hurricane Hilary and its potential impact in Arizona
As California braces for potential impacts of Hurricane Hilary, people in some parts of Arizona area also getting ready for what could be a lot of rain as a result of the storm.
4. From the prison to the kitchen: Phoenix man offers jail-inspired food
We have covered, on many occasions, new restaurants and the food they have on the menu, but it is not often that we cover something like what John Avila is offering as part of his business.
5. Family still waiting for answers in complicated murder
As an investigation into the deaths of two men in Arizona continues, we are starting to learn more about the criminal past of two people arrested in connection with the incident. Roberto Bernal and Christina Bernal have been arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault, and weapons offenses. They are currently not accused of murder.
What you can do this weekend
Check out Maui fundraisers at Phoenix-area restaurants, a free dog festival in Scottsdale, a rap tournament and more happening this weekend.
Plus, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 8/18/2023