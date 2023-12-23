Nightly Roundup: Mall shootings mar holiday shopping; The Dixie Chicks co-founder remembered

PHOENIX - From shootings in and around malls to people remembering the life of a musician who helped start a band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 23, 2023.
1. Shooting at Phoenix area mall parking lot
The victim has been identified by police as a 'young adult male.' He has been taken to the hospital.
2. Police investigating shooting that left boy badly injured
The shooting happened in the area of 54th Avenue and Orangewood in Glendale, according to Phoenix Police officials.
3. Music community remembers woman who co-founded The Dixie Chicks
Laura Lynch, one of four women who founded The Dixie Chicks in 1989, died in a head-on car crash in West Texas.
4. Deadly mall shooting rocks Florida community
Ocala police said one person died and multiple other people were injured during what they believe to be a targeted shooting at the Paddock Mall Saturday.
5. Arrest made in Phoenix laser strike incident
A Phoenix man is in jail, according to police, following a laser strike incident involving aircraft that are about to land at Sky Harbor Airport.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 12/23/2023
We are expecting some beautiful weather, as rain and snow showers move out of the state.