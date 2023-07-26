Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Missing Arizona teen found after almost 4 years, arrest made in dismembered body case

PHOENIX - From a surprising update to the disappearance of an Arizona teen to gruesome details surrounding the death of man in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

1. Surprising update to disappearance of Arizona teen

Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says
Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

Alicia Navarro, an Arizona teen who went missing years ago, has been found safe.

2. Shocking details surrounding death of Arizona man

Gruesome details surrounding case of Arizona man whose body was dismembered: Here's what to know
Gruesome details surrounding case of Arizona man whose body was dismembered: Here's what to know

Officials have released gruesome new details surrounding a death investigation that began after police in Phoenix found dismembered human remains in Maryvale. An arrest in the case was announced on July 26.

3. GOP leader freeze during news conference

GOP leader McConnell freezes during news conference at Capitol
GOP leader McConnell freezes during news conference at Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference on Tuesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds.

4. Deadly crash in Scottsdale

Four-car crash kills a driver on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, DPS says
Four-car crash kills a driver on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, DPS says

A four-car crash involving a pickup truck on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale killed a female, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday afternoon.

5. Expert weighs in on Phoenix's cool pavement program

Is Phoenix's 'Cool Pavement' program working? Here's what one expert is saying
Is Phoenix's 'Cool Pavement' program working? Here's what one expert is saying

In recent years, the City of Phoenix has been using a street coating technology that they say can reflect heat and sunlight away from pavements, thereby potentially helping to offset rising nighttime temperatures in the region. Now, an expert is talking about the pros and cons of cool pavements.